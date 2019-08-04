Glenview State Bank Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,332 as Valuation Declined; Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose While Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 249,734 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Com accumulated 29,132 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc has 55,727 shares. Sun Life holds 288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,346 were accumulated by Two Sigma Lc. Raymond James Financial Svcs has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 284,427 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 274,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent stated it has 7,920 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 83,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 9,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 5,176 shares. Decatur Cap Inc reported 1.77% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 23,341 shares.

