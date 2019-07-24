Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,332 as Market Valuation Rose; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding as Stock Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1990.97. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.1. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 0.18% or 1,141 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,825 shares. 3,783 are owned by Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Company. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1,881 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 202 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 2.11% or 4,945 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co invested in 1.74% or 1.13M shares. 5,363 were reported by Argent Tru Co. Manor Road Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 38,000 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 960 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors Inc holds 0.75% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Daiwa Gru has 22,156 shares.