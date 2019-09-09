Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Tri Contl (TY) Stock Were Volatile While Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 77,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 20,457 shares to 18,758 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 93,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,689 shares, and cut its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB).

