Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332; Valuation Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 4,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 31,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 1.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $44.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 47,945 shares to 216,529 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,318 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.