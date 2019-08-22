Glenview State Bank Trust Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stock Price Declined While Indexiq Advisors Raised Its Position

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $9.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.14. About 1.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 224,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 787,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 180,755 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 18,766 shares to 20,567 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 6,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,850 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.