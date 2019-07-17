Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332; Unit (UNT) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered Holding by $302,680

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 189,718 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $2002.02. About 1.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.21 per share. UNT’s profit will be $6.66M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Unit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $54,779 activity. The insider ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.