Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332 as Stock Declined; Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Raised Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,250 shares to 31,555 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronav Nv F by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.