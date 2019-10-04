Glenview Capital Management Upped Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Declined, Rgm Capital Has Lifted Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17.92M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.16M, up from 17.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 432,365 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 306,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 6.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 5.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 1.18M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 491,766 shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $174.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 55,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.94M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 354,514 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 56,694 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Pointstate Capital Lp holds 36,200 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0% or 17,713 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 60,598 shares. Sei invested in 0.03% or 397,614 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hsbc Holding Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 13,400 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 17,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Affinity Limited Com holds 17,489 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 60,669 shares. Fil stated it has 24 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 14,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 5.48 million shares. Federated Investors Pa has 617,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 55,392 shares stake. Ruggie Capital Group Inc invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 281,767 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 22,236 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust Corp. Covington Capital reported 575 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd invested in 80,888 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 112,610 shares. Continental Advisors Limited Company owns 0.8% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 88,529 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.22% or 170,000 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 9.80M shares. 66,500 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv.

