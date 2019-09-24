Glenview Capital Management Upped Its Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Market Value Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Lowered Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 41,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 181,689 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79M, up from 140,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $269.73. About 1,880 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $267.12. About 21,907 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 413,288 shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $605.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 516,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp owns 2.18 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Investment Advisers reported 40,800 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.04% stake. 224,625 are owned by Tig Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp holds 39,751 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 7,064 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,332 shares. Advisory Net Llc reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 517,351 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 0.24% or 8,901 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 577,090 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,785 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 80,116 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,378 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Llc holds 140,414 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Lc reported 3.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Family Management stated it has 10,496 shares. Cahill Fincl Incorporated holds 0.09% or 845 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.09% or 382,064 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 6,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 619,256 are owned by Praesidium Limited Company. Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,212 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 0.71% or 44,544 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 844 shares. 8,950 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Financial Svcs reported 74 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 371.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

