Glenview Capital Management Upped Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $158.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Held by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1136.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.39M, up from 176,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd owns 3,491 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt owns 28,061 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy reported 0.15% stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Lc has invested 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 6,950 shares. Vista Cap owns 1,639 shares. Hennessy accumulated 102,550 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 6,841 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stonebridge Mgmt accumulated 40,428 shares or 2.08% of the stock. 21,004 are owned by Fisher Asset Lc. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 43,437 shares stake. Connors Investor Ser owns 1,742 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 28,036 shares to 363,558 shares, valued at $22.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,932 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $562.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).