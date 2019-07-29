Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) as Stock Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position as Shares Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.31 million, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 571,240 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,997 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 50,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 169,223 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David, worth $23,640. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.25M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,777 shares to 940,778 shares, valued at $76.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 0% or 51,774 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 83,156 shares. Natixis holds 114,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Ag reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Service Automobile Association owns 44,576 shares. 12Th Street Asset Co Limited accumulated 5.78% or 1.29M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.16% or 855,808 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 268,355 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 1.51 million are owned by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Wesbanco State Bank owns 37,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 37,850 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.41M shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 4% – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6,800 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Manhattan Com reported 1,000 shares stake. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 255,764 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 4,808 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 201,028 shares. 38 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Natixis reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 105,292 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 407,946 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 14,016 shares. Aqr Cap Lc holds 163,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).