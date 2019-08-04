Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position by $24.44 Million; Valuation Rose; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Lear (LEA) Has Boosted by $710,370 as Share Price Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 890,018 shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 1.38M shares traded or 42.32% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,168 shares to 78,209 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 525,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/16: (VTVT) (APRN) (JBHT) Higher; (TNXP) (LEA) (DPZ) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lear Corp. (LEA) Q2 Prelim. Revenue Misses Consensus, Lowers FY Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 34,692 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 198 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 23,735 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 55,000 shares. James Investment has 0.19% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 680,784 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability stated it has 1,578 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 3,415 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.34 million shares. Investment Advisors stated it has 4,715 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 38,894 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 51,566 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited reported 1% stake.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penske Automotive’s Earnings Decline as Brexit Pinches Car Demand – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Avis Has Large Option Traders’ Attention Following Strong Travel Data – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Tariff Threat Ends Rebound Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Small Electric Car Maker that Could Challenge Tesla – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78 million shares to 10.99M shares, valued at $707.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 844,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc accumulated 85,428 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.06% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 928 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 80,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 851,767 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ellington Grp Lc invested in 0.32% or 49,742 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 125 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,294 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 11,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 6 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 740,692 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 21,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,891 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 28.07% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $55.41 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -193.59% EPS growth.