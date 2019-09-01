Glenview Capital Management Stake in Meritor (MTOR) Has Lowered by $12.00 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Its Visa (V) Holding by $24.13 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 369,773 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 154,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 177,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 398,021 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $575.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 43,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 60,026 shares to 820,075 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).