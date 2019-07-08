Glenview Capital Management Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Raised by $2.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 463,369 shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 87,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.57 million, up from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 109,995 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 718,691 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $125.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,383 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).