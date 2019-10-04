Glenview Capital Management Stake in Hologic (HOLX) Lowered by $47.20 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Stock Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $4.96 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 983,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.41 million, down from 10.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 29,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91 million, down from 129,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 3.18 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.81 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,475 shares. Sei Com reported 302,183 shares stake. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 5,237 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 64,727 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com accumulated 351,819 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Private Asset Incorporated holds 13,388 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.61% or 76,011 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt invested in 1,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.97% or 21,881 shares in its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Company invested in 34,625 shares or 3.11% of the stock. 267,933 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Co. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Llc has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brookmont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 10,500 shares to 24,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 64,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 400,000 shares to 9.72 million shares, valued at $245.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 756,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Motco invested in 0% or 48 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 91,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.08M shares. 77,456 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Mawer Invest Management stated it has 466,180 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc stated it has 12,312 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 35,773 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd has 5,008 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 88,200 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 1,252 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.03% or 37,754 shares. 71,525 are owned by Gulf Int National Bank (Uk). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 8,082 shares.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.