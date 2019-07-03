Glenview Capital Management Raised Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $188.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Its Salesforce (CRM) Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce (CRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 11,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,823 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, up from 173,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $562.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,944 was sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.48M were sold by Benioff Marc.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Ch (NYSE:JPM) by 5,080 shares to 787,865 shares, valued at $79.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK).