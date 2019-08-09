Glenview Capital Management Raised Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Bainco International Investors Trimmed Its Position by $5.65 Million

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,537 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 25,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $338.37. About 2.47M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 398,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575.81M, up from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 1.22M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 35.10 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.