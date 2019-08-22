Glenview Capital Management Raised Humana (HUM) Stake; SIGNIFY NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (SFFYF) Shorts Increased By 24.6%

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 608.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 1.13M shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 1.31M shares with $349.00M value, up from 185,195 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $39.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $289.43. About 554,325 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Humana Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased First Data Corp New stake by 11.22 million shares to 14.55 million valued at $382.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 196,252 shares and now owns 980,589 shares. Hertz Global Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $329.13’s average target is 13.72% above currents $289.43 stock price. Humana Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $327 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $364 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank reported 6,178 shares. Shikiar Asset Management has invested 4.17% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cleararc Capital reported 3,291 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.1% or 609,956 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0.32% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Nordea Mgmt invested in 54,842 shares. 59,760 are owned by Westpac. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,126 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 2,689 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.05% or 476,205 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Renaissance Technology Limited accumulated 3.11M shares. Healthcor Mngmt LP has 258,140 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio.