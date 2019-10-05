Glenview Capital Management Raised Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake by $20.56 Million; Spindletop Capital Decreased Its Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holding by $784,000

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 13.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87 million, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 10.50 million shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 12/03/2018 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO 2018; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 479,658 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55 are held by Optimum Advsr. Td Asset Inc holds 24,586 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Sterling Ltd Liability stated it has 58,710 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc owns 0.08% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 2,150 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 15 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment has 0.1% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 1,485 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 248 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Davy Asset Ltd invested in 0.42% or 5,780 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,622 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 20,145 shares. Essex Mgmt Lc reported 11,840 shares.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.25M for 9.82 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

