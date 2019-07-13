Glenview Capital Management Raised By $12.71 Million Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position; Nuveen Senior Income Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 95,577 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 2.06M shares with $275.32M value, up from 1.96M last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 398,678 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 20 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased stock positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.27 million shares, down from 8.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 91,320 shares traded. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Senior Income Fund for 256,900 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 130,649 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 105,600 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $227.04 million. It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 60.62 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund: A Fairly Standard Senior Loan Closed-End Fund At -12% Discount, 7.69% Yield And 99% Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NSL: ‘Safest Junk’ But Everything Has A Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 20-F NOMURA HOLDINGS INC For: Mar 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund: Rates Went Up, It Responded – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2017.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.