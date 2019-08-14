Glenview Capital Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $195.37. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $270.97. About 1.37M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.52 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

