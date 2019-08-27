Glenview Capital Management Maintains Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS); New Generation Advisors Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million; Valuation Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 7,783 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS)

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 19,378 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares to 5.28 million shares, valued at $89.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

