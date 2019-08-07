Glenview Capital Management Lowered Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $24.44 Million as Shares Rose; Lincoln National Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.30% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.18M shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 9.91M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 398,021 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $575.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

