Glenview Capital Management Increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Position; Last Week ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Coverage

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) stake by 93.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 4.18M shares as Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 8.66M shares with $69.56M value, up from 4.48M last quarter. Endo Intl Plc now has $504.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 6.53 million shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – ENDO REPORTS DATA FROM PHASE 2B COLLAGENASE STUDY FOR CELLULITE; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American holds 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 166,430 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 128,682 shares. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenview Cap Management Llc holds 8.66 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 10,945 are owned by James Inv Rech Inc. Invesco reported 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 290,100 are held by Spark Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 252,350 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 64,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 550,207 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 1.35M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 180,015 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $10.65’s average target is 377.58% above currents $2.23 stock price. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. JP Morgan downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 40,063 shares to 405,988 valued at $477.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 1.08 million shares and now owns 5.58 million shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,611 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 430 shares or 0% of the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $992.07 million. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

