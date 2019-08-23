Glenview Capital Management Increased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $41.70 Million; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 145,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.21 million, up from 872,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.46. About 697,854 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 782,433 shares. Martin Inc Tn owns 13,174 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 124,452 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 29,473 shares. 356,883 were reported by Mason Street Lc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 3.87M shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability reported 51,684 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild Company Asset Management Us has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge reported 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sta Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.11% or 4,682 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,322 shares. Starr Com Inc invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,252 shares to 474,749 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 5,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 718,691 shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $125.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.