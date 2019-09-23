Glenview Capital Management Holding In Centene Del (CNC) Was Lifted; Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $480,000; Shares Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 756,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.68 million, up from 724,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 796,976 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 128,559 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 750,000 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $47.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 79,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 345,051 shares. Carroll Fin has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 29,696 are held by Fort L P. Stevens Mgmt Lp has 195,817 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 48 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc reported 4,078 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 376,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 317 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,422 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 516,874 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $108.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 271,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.