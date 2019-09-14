Glenview Capital Management Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Lowered by $46.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Position In Amphenol Cl A (APH) Was Has Increased

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 548,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.15M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 35,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 115,601 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 80,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.09M shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,846 shares to 297,599 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,186 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.87M shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $182.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).