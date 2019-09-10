Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding as Stock Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lowered by $129.22 Million Its Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 473,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.65M, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 1.90 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 8.86 million shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $406.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78 million shares to 10.99 million shares, valued at $707.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).