Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Hologic (HOLX) by $40.54 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Ntv Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.21 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.19. About 17.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71 million, up from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 677,576 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 81,644 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Capital Mngmt invested in 5,603 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Ltd invested in 67,926 shares. Wilsey Asset holds 3.53% or 44,542 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.74M shares stake. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 4.16% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc owns 5.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,543 shares. Community Trust Inv Com owns 142,551 shares. 128,942 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Incorporated Ma invested in 17,818 shares or 0.55% of the stock. First Washington Corporation invested in 1.87% or 19,428 shares. Everence Management, Indiana-based fund reported 85,670 shares. First Financial Corporation In invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

