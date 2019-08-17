Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (VBLT) Shorts Down By 12.28%

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 63,777 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 940,778 shares with $76.50 million value, up from 877,001 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023

Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. VBLT’s SI was 111,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 127,000 shares previously. With 90,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s short sellers to cover VBLT’s short positions. The SI to Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.52%. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 32.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical VBLT News: 08/03/2018 – VBLT PHASE 3 GLOBE STUDY DID NOT MEET OVERALL SURVIVAL ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – North America Vascular Graft Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of MCO HD on Markers of Vascular Health Compared With On-Line Haemodiafiltration (MoDal); 07/05/2018 – VBL Therapeutics to Present Data on its MOSPD2 Oncology Program at MIXiii-BIOMED 2018 on May 15; 16/04/2018 – VBL Therapeutics Presents Late Breaking Research Demonstrating Immune-cell Mediated Killing of Cancer Cells by a Novel Bi-speci; 16/03/2018 – Vascular Insights® Announces A New Lead To The Global Commercial Team; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 24/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PLASTICS GROUP BUYS FERMATEX VASCULAR TECHNOLOGIES

Among 2 analysts covering Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vascular Biogenics has $3 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 111.86% above currents $1.18 stock price. Vascular Biogenics had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Chardan Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3 target.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $42.34 million. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.20% below currents $86.97 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

