Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Meritor (MTOR) Holding By $11.80 Million; United Financial Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 46 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold their equity positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 34.58 million shares, up from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 6.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 491,766 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.21M shares with $174.78 million value, down from 7.70 million last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 480,949 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.03% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 4.93 million shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 4.13% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 2.05% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 661,607 shares.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $700.79 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 34.53% above currents $17.84 stock price. Meritor had 7 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the shares of MTOR in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.18 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 27,869 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 544 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 13,956 shares. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.01% or 12,764 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 72,186 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.52 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 374 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has 185,490 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 6.34M shares. Zacks Invest invested in 0.03% or 61,817 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 14,466 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 1,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 150,307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Group invested in 139 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 77,576 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 15,968 shares to 17.92 million valued at $370.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Univar Inc stake by 1.34 million shares and now owns 5.74 million shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity. The insider Boehm Rodger L bought $42,000.