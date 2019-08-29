Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $37.08 Million as Shares Declined; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position by $2.13 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 101,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 491,754 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, up from 390,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 296,859 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.88M shares to 20.54 million shares, valued at $205.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 5,794 shares to 588,642 shares, valued at $31.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 15,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.