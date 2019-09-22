Glenview Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $9.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Toro Co Com (TTC) Stake Held by Orrstown Financial Services Inc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toro Co Com (TTC) by 1661.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 9,531 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toro Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 588,373 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 626,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.26M, up from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.22M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN

