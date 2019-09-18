Glenview Capital Management Has Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Has Increased by $5.44 Million as Shares Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 756,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.68M, up from 724,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 92,533 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 45,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 233,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.19M, up from 187,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 1,410 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 548,335 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $139.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 430,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,564 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,848 shares. Bessemer owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,964 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Invests Ltd Company stated it has 5,372 shares. Horizon Llc reported 4,099 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 3,934 shares. Viking Glob Investors LP accumulated 13.99 million shares or 3.29% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 68,148 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.02% or 370,471 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 34,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs Com owns 5,750 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 4,842 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 86,126 shares to 344,225 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 148,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.