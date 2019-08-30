Glenview Capital Management Has Increased Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 63,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 940,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.50M, up from 877,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 1.56M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 31,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 151,302 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 182,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 7.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 708,524 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Advisory Grp holds 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 5,694 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 2,515 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 189,267 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,561 shares. North Star Asset owns 3,198 shares. 1,875 were reported by First Fincl Corporation In. Ghp Investment Advisors accumulated 0.14% or 13,058 shares. Allstate reported 50,016 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. South State holds 0.09% or 10,615 shares. Macroview Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 1,293 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Tru Lp owns 204,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 13,429 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 286,014 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $553.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 323,347 shares. Notis owns 31,910 shares. Harvey Capital Management Incorporated has 8,500 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 125,482 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Waverton Investment Mngmt owns 68,215 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 115,050 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 67,025 were accumulated by Centurylink Inv Management Co. 27,015 were reported by Oakworth Cap. 917,836 are owned by Columbus Circle. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Cap Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,225 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank & Tru holds 29,346 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Co holds 2.59% or 310,464 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.