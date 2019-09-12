Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $41.57 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Increased Stake

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.53 million, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 9.69 million shares traded or 41.58% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 147,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 870,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.75 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.34M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prns stated it has 56,775 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 9,261 shares. The New York-based Jericho Asset Mngmt LP has invested 4.32% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.06 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bailard holds 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 48,258 shares. Capital Ca stated it has 36,996 shares. Korea Corporation reported 186,190 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 84,593 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 4.95M shares or 1.91% of the stock. Moreover, Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.8% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Markel invested in 262,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa owns 28,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 0.06% stake.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,300 shares to 369,300 shares, valued at $41.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,400 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ATVI Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.