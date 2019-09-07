Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $53.58 Million; Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Position by $2.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 16,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 137,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, down from 154,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 616,900 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18M shares to 8.66 million shares, valued at $69.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 43,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,300 shares. Confluence Wealth Management stated it has 6,378 shares. The New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 1.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 842 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.47% or 20,140 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 2,106 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gm Advisory Gp reported 2,496 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,197 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has invested 3.46% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Interocean Capital Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mufg Americas stated it has 8,811 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc invested in 0.42% or 13,850 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,086 shares or 0.74% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $92.67M for 35.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 65,118 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1,880 shares. Westwood holds 0.03% or 18,775 shares in its portfolio. 1.44M are owned by State Street Corp. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sg Americas Secs Limited has 4,095 shares. Dsm Partners Limited accumulated 598,668 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 2,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,741 shares. Ameriprise holds 390,388 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer invested in 1,558 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,765 shares.