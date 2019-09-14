Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Position in F M C (FMC) as Market Valuation Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $406,749 as Share Price Declined

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, down from 22,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 401,392 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 7.48M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.32M, down from 9.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 763,969 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TechnipFMC to split into 2 companies just 3 years after multibillion-dollar merger – Houston Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 3.90M shares to 18.43M shares, valued at $132.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 14,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Todd Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp holds 9,400 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.06% or 202,127 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 200,000 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 221 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct reported 866,863 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1.51 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 8,005 shares. Washington Cap Management Inc reported 25,785 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 41,459 shares in its portfolio. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc holds 1.08% or 48,696 shares.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 28.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,542 shares to 28,944 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.