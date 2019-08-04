Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $85.16 Million; Truenorth Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $423,564

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 4,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27 million, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $224.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 2.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. The insider Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was sold by STEELE JOHN M. Another trade for 28,084 shares valued at $3.90M was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 2,564 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 224,748 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 6,276 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 4,704 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank reported 217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm holds 0.01% or 11,296 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,871 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Harris Lp stated it has 1.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Principal Financial Group, Iowa-based fund reported 928,284 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Scotia Cap Inc reported 43,596 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 24,593 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 279,038 shares. Maple Cap accumulated 3,375 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 4.7% or 1.20 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 50,786 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 323,564 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 2,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Asset Management accumulated 2,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Ltd Company owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 39,718 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

