Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Share Value Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $608,000 as Share Price Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 188,278 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 720,560 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,050 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 168,841 shares. Maryland-based Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Co has invested 8.59% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 22,429 shares. Pennsylvania Communication has 57,513 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,900 shares. Becker Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,596 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakworth Capital accumulated 26 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.09% or 2.18M shares. 63,206 are held by Dana Inv. Waters Parkerson Limited Company owns 101,708 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Amer Comml Bank has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Services Corporation owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 258 shares. Commerce Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 33,760 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 4.75M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 28,307 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44,774 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,202 shares. 11,438 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lenox Wealth holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 60,000 shares. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 3.32M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13.61 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 303,011 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,587 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 265,196 shares or 0.3% of the stock.