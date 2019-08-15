Glenview Capital Management Decreased By $12.00 Million Its Meritor (MTOR) Holding; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Has 0.6 Sentiment

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 3 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 5 sold and trimmed positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 538,143 shares, down from 641,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.70 million shares with $156.68M value, down from 8.30 million last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 786,047 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity. $42,000 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Rodger L on Tuesday, May 14.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 4.18M shares to 8.66M valued at $69.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 63,777 shares and now owns 940,778 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,916 shares. Rmb Cap Lc owns 0.07% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 138,960 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 73,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 14,090 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.24% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 54,194 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 59,231 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3% or 432,317 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Hrt Lc holds 0.03% or 10,582 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 272,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 19,840 shares. Menta Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 15,781 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested in 875 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,777 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $115.42 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 39,164 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund for 82,097 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 30,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,679 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 178,600 shares.