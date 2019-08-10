Glenview Capital Management Decreased Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position by $24.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Share Price Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 962,757 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oncternal Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAR, ADS, ANDE – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Twenty dead as car explodes outside Cairo hospital – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GM Cruise to delay commercial launch of self-driving cars to beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renault forms China electric vehicle venture with JMCG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 16.19 million are held by Srs Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc owns 65,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Globeflex Cap LP holds 27,388 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 9,645 are held by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 42,635 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 966 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 23,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,749 shares. 618,102 are owned by Diamond Hill Mgmt. Coatue Ltd Liability Company owns 5,837 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $275.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww invested in 0.01% or 24,904 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,591 shares. Barnett And has 6,502 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability holds 352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.54% or 52,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 464,247 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 16,397 shares. Burt Wealth holds 200 shares. Capital Fund Management accumulated 19,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 39,908 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 0.97% or 218,819 shares. Natixis Advisors LP owns 69,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,100 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 136,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).