Glenview Capital Management Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Blackrock Holds Position in Ventas (VTR)

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 147,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 870,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.75 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.47. About 1.96 million shares traded or 34.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 26,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 36.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52B, up from 36.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 621,193 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 804,562 shares to 5.05 million shares, valued at $682.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 5.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.47 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 103,363 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surface Oncology Inc by 493,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,436 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).