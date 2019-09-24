Glenview Capital Management Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $126.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Market Value Declined While Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 430,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 550,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.69 million, down from 980,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $286.82. About 480,403 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 67,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.28 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 762,802 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 1.34 million shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $126.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. $22,275 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425. On Thursday, August 8 POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 3,650 shares. The insider Lancaster David E bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.49 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.