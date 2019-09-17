Glenview Capital Management Cut Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $47.20 Million; Weber Alan W Holding in Gray Television (GTN) Has Boosted by $480,000 as Stock Price Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 337,877 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 983,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 9.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.41M, down from 10.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 760,694 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 742,184 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 74,560 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Metropolitan Life Com New York stated it has 25,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 565,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 720,984 shares. 11,000 are owned by Css Limited Liability Il. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 186,201 shares. New York-based International Group has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,053 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.27M shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Charles Schwab Management reported 646,798 shares stake. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 252,690 are held by Maverick Ltd.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Friday, August 9. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Aviva Public Ltd reported 98,414 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 53,798 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stephens Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 674,561 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 58,099 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 71,525 shares. American Century Companies reported 3.18M shares. Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 30.21M shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 9,820 shares stake. Bb&T Lc owns 165,476 shares. Private Advisor Lc reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Capital LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 100 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd Liability. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.16 million shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $262.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.73M for 19.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hologic FQ3 revenues up 3%; ytd cash flow down 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Breast Health Growth Drive Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 28, 2019.