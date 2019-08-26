Glenview Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX); Td Asset Management Has Increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $11.08 Million; Valuation Declined

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 261.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 187,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 259,669 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 71,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 272,050 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 63,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 940,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.50M, up from 877,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 470,715 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08 million shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $150.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital Inc holds 0.34% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management Corporation accumulated 6,956 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Incorporated reported 4,690 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 126,088 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 80 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Mufg Americas reported 0.39% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1.29 million are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 369,282 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.2% or 556,477 shares. James Inv Research holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.13% or 401,309 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 5,009 shares. White Pine Limited Company reported 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,121 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% or 3.83M shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 8,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 1.55% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Motco reported 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 541 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 423 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,971 shares. Highlander Cap Lc owns 11,750 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.38 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,515 shares.