Glenview Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $12.71 Million; Kylin Management Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Cut by $29.36 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 363,692 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 3.24 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06M for 43.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At September Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.