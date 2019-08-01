Glenmede Trust Company Na Upped Oxford Industries (OXM) Stake by $318,300 as Share Price Declined; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $1.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 4,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 343,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.85M, up from 339,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 122,209 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM); 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 33,636 shares to 566,556 shares, valued at $31.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Inx (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma stated it has 0.05% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 5,711 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0.12% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Assetmark holds 380 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 6,300 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has 196,707 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 4,315 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0% or 115 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 41,196 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 613 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 8,195 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 49,200 shares in its portfolio. 16,897 are owned by First Tru Advisors L P. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 79,385 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 54,098 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 573,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.