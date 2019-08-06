Glenmede Trust Company Na Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Increased by $832,050 Its Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.06 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $498.81. About 457,127 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 138,977 shares to 214,081 shares, valued at $56.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 19,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 381,412 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 23,753 were accumulated by Private Wealth Advisors. Grimes & Inc reported 28,654 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Lc stated it has 19,708 shares. Strategic Services has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dowling & Yahnke reported 66,722 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,352 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,730 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 45,094 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 46,786 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 229,775 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,238 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Veritable LP owns 196,307 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 77,876 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.01% or 3,983 shares in its portfolio. 108,456 are held by Korea Invest. Copeland Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 2,639 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 71,249 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). L & S Advsr has invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 492,891 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 157,927 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. 14,787 are owned by Putnam Fl Mgmt. Bluestein R H owns 87,441 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Riverhead Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3,464 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,048 shares.