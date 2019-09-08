Glenmede Trust Company Na Stake in International Business Machines (IBM) Cut by $1.41 Million; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $704,364; Stock Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 338,333 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.74M, down from 348,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47,854 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 43,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 2.98M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 839 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gotham Asset Limited holds 484,186 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt holds 8,498 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 23,248 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Holderness Investments invested in 1.41% or 18,473 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 0.79% or 61,411 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.06% stake. Smith Asset Group LP holds 0.29% or 56,290 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Retail Bank accumulated 13,365 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,752 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has 1,824 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.65 million are owned by First Trust Advisors L P. L S, California-based fund reported 51,382 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com has invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd New York has 6,839 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oakworth invested in 2,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prns Lp owns 2,239 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 20,545 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.83% or 41,687 shares. Asset Management Group Incorporated holds 5,550 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak invested 1.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,548 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.58% stake. 6,160 were accumulated by Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corporation.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kubota Corp (KUBTY) by 44,045 shares to 44,863 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 325,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Powerful “Crystal Ball” For Uncovering Great Stocks… – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.